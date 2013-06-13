Palin's Back, Eh? You Betcha!
Heck, Fox News isn't quite done with the former VP candidate who understood foreign policy because she could see Russia from her house. Can't wait for her return? Check out these oh-so-entertaining highlights of Palin's first stint as on-air contributor.
