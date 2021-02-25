CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Palm Beach County, Rush Limbaugh’s Home, Won’t Lower Flags for Him
‘PETTY POLITICS’
Read it at AP
Palm Beach County, the place right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh called home for decades, refused to lower its flags to half-staff to honor his death Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ignited controversy Tuesday when he ordered banners across the state lowered in the shock jock’s memory. Spokespeople for the county told the AP they were following “normal protocols,” but county commissioner Melissa McKinlay wrote on Twitter, “The lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions...Although Rush Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also an incredibly divisive one who hurt many people with his words and actions.” The governor’s office called the county’s defiance “petty politics.”