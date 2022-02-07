Florida Cyclist Plummets to Her Death From Rising Drawbridge
‘VERY UPSET’
A cyclist plummeted to her death in Florida on Sunday when a drawbridge unexpectedly began to rise. According to a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the cyclist was walking her bike only feet from the end of the Royal Park Bridge between Palm Beach and West Palm Beach when the bridge began to lift. “There was a man who tried to help this woman as she was holding on to the elevated bridge, but unfortunately he was not able to rescue her,” said Mike Jachles. “Unfortunately and tragically, she fell, landing about 50 to 60 feet below, where the mechanical parts to the bridge are, and she died on impact.” According to WPBF 25, the bridge tender, the monitor responsible for making sure bridges are clear before rising, has been interviewed for the ongoing investigation and is “very upset” over the tragedy.