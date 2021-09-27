CHEAT SHEET
Florida Woman Accused of Throwing Firebombs at Buddhist Temple
A Buddhist temple in Palm Beach, Florida was firebombed on Sunday, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Mei Cheung, of Riviera Beach, was allegedly caught on security footage throwing four firebombs over the St. Dak Buddhist Temple gate and placing a fifth one inside a mailbox. A bomb squad was sent to the scene and discovered multiple burning objects at the place of worship. Cheung, 41, was subsequently arrested and charged with five counts of using a firebomb and one count of property damage at a religious facility. Records show she is still in jail as of Monday morning.