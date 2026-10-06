Trump’s Local Republicans Endorse Accused Child Sex Abuser

The Palm Beach County Republican Party endorsed a candidate for local office despite accusations that he sexually abused a child.

Suspended Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Mike Caruso, who is running for reelection, appeared in the party’s official voter guide posted on its website and social media.

In August, Caruso was arrested on charges including kidnapping, molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring a child, and child abuse. He pled not guilty.

Caruso is now out on $160,000 bail.

A former state representative, Caruso was appointed clerk of the circuit court and comptroller of Palm Beach County by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2025.

According to Tampa’s WFLA, the Palm Beach GOP voter guide was up for at least 19 hours before it was replaced with a new version that removed both Caruso’s name and the entire clerk and comptroller category.

The social media caption for the new guide said the original version listed every Republican nominee on the ballot, as required by Florida statute.

“As soon as we were permitted to remove the nominee running for a constitutional office, we did,” the party wrote.

The Palm Beach Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Donald Trump and Mike Caruso both wear white collared shirts and smile for the camera. @travisakers/X

A male relative who was under five at the time made the allegations against Caruso. At an August 28 hearing, state prosecutors said an additional person alleged she was molested by Caruso when she was four years old.

Caruso was previously investigated in 2012 after local authorities received an anonymous tip claiming that he had molested a child for more than a year.

Several Florida officials quickly condemned Caruso’s endorsement, including his one-time ally DeSantis, who called it “disappointing.”

“We serve our party best by putting our citizens, state and country first,” he wrote on X. “Some things are bigger than party.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott also slammed Caruso on social media.

“This is disgusting. Mike Caruso should IMMEDIATELY withdraw,” he wrote. “The people of Palm Beach deserve better.”

The original voter guide listed Mike Caruso as the county Republican party's pick for clerk and comptroller. @palmbeachgop/Instagram

Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power said the party does not support Caruso in response to a post on X.

“We pulled our support the moment he was arrested, and asked the local party to pick a replacement, which they did,” he wrote. “Mike refused to withdraw.”

According to the Miami Herald, the Caruso campaign refunded recent donors and vendors and its website is currently down.

Nonetheless, a Caruso spokesperson told the Herald that he is still running for the clerk and comptroller seat.

“I maintain my innocence and remain a candidate for Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. My name is on the November ballot, and I intend to win this election,” Caruso said in a statement to the Herald. “If the voters elect me, my intention is to take office and continue serving Palm Beach County.

A spokesperson for Caruso did not immediately respond to a request for comment.