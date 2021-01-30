Palm Beach ‘Reviewing’ Whether Trump Can Legally Live at Mar-a-Lago
WARM WELCOME
Less than two weeks after Donald Trump left the White House for Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach is apparently looking for ways to kick them out. OK, not quite—but the Florida town is looking into whether the former president and his aides can actually legally reside at the club. Town Manager Kirk Blouin tells CNN, “This matter is under legal review by our Town Attorney, John ‘Skip’ Randolph... Mr. Randolph is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago.” Per CNN, the agreement Trump made with Palm Beach back in 1993, when he first converted the private estate into a tropical club, includes a stipulation that neither Trump nor his club’s members can stay at Mar-a-Lago for more than seven consecutive days, or three weeks total per year.
The Trump Organization told CNN in December, “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence.” Blouin told CNN that an upcoming town council meeting on Feb. 9 might address the issue. But either way, Palm Beach residents have made their feelings on the matter loud and clear.