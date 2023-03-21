Palm Beach Warns of Traffic as MAGA Fans Descend on Mar-a-Lago
HEEDING THE CALL
Donald Trump supporters flocked to his Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday to show their support for the former president and to protest a potential indictment that could come later this week, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. The supporters were reportedly waving “Trump 2024” and American flags, with enough descending upon tiny Palm Beach, Florida, that the town issued a traffic advisory between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the area just south of Trump's home. Trump implored his supporters to “protest” and “take the nation back” in a series of posts to Truth Social last week as he announced that he'd be indicted on Tuesday—something that hasn't yet happened—for allegedly ordering hush payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.