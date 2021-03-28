CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Palm Sunday Suicide Blast Rocks Indonesian Catholic Church
NOT AGAIN
Read it at New York Times
A suicide bomber detonated himself outside a busy Catholic church in Sulawesi, Indonesia, just as Palm Sunday mass was ending, killing himself and wounding 14 worshipers. The attack came as Indonesia was on high alert after the arrest of a militant group leader late last year. Video footage obtained by the Associated Press showed body parts scattered near the suicide bomber’s burning motorcycle. A second attacker may have been involved. Four of the injured were security guards who stopped the attackers from entering the church. Indonesia, which has the world’s most populous Muslim majority, has been battling militants since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people.