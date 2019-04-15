CHEAT SHEET
MELTDOWN
Man Shot Dead by McDonald's Security Guard After Crashing Car and Stabbing Customer
A man has been shot dead by McDonald's security in California after he crashed his car, stripped off, then ran into the fast food restaurant and stabbed an elderly customer. The L.A. Times reports that the deadly encounter happened at a McDonald’s in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles. The man reportedly drove his vehicle into a nearby restaurant at around 4 p.m. Sunday, took his clothes off while he fled the scene of the crash, then ran across the street to the McDonald’s where he stabbed an older man. The restaurant security guard confronted the man as he attempted to leave the building, according to police, and then fired one round into his upper torso when the suspect tried to assault the guard. The suspect was announced dead on arrival at hospital. The stabbed customer was injured but was in stable condition Sunday night.