Tech Right-Winger to Fundraise for Trump Weeks After Winning Pentagon Contract
GOING TO BAT
Palmer Luckey, the billionaire founder of virtual reality system Oculus, will host a fundraising event for President Donald Trump on Sunday, just weeks after his new company, a defense industry startup, won a sizable Pentagon contract. Luckey and his wife will open their doors in Orange County, California, to Trump, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, and former Trump intelligence chief Richard Grenell for the event, which will benefit the Trump Victory joint fundraising committee, according to a copy of the invitation. The event comes shortly after Luckey announced that his company, Anduril, had been selected by the Air Force to work on a contract to harmonize operations between the Air Force and the newly created Space Force. The contract is potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Anduril was just one of a handful of companies selected to work on the project, according to TechCrunch. Others included Amazon, the company run by Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man and a perennial target of Trump’s ire.