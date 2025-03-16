Pam Bondi Denounces Court Order Blocking Trump’s Mass Deportations
‘MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN’
Attorney General Pam Bondi has denounced a court order blocking President Donald Trump’s attempt to invoke an 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan immigrants. Trump attempted to use the Alien Enemies Act, a largely forgotten 1798 law, in order to deport Venezuelan citizens with reported ties to Tren de Aragua, but a federal judge in Washington D.C temporarily blocked the move on Saturday following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. Late on Saturday night, Bondi condemned the decision in a statement, writing, “Tonight, a DC trial judge supported Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans. TdA is represented by the ACLU. This order disregards well-established authority regarding President Trump’s power, and it puts the public and law enforcement at risk. The Department of Justice is undeterred in its efforts to work with the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and all of our partners to stop this invasion and Make America Safe Again.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT