Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired a Department of Justice paralegal whom she says bragged about flicking off a National Guard member on her way to work earlier this month.

The fired employee, Elizabeth Baxter, is accused of telling a DOJ building’s security guard that she made the gesture to the soldier—who was patrolling a Washington, D.C. train station on the orders of President Donald Trump, who declared a crime emergency for the nation’s capital on a whim—and said, “F--k the National Guard.”

“Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC,” Bondi posted to X on Friday. “If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement—you will NO LONGER work at DOJ.”

A photo captured by a security camera and obtained by the New York Post showed Baxter re-enacting the obscene gesture to the security guard. She worked in the same office as Sean Charles Dunn, another ex-DOJ paralegal who was fired—and briefly faced felony charges—for chucking a Subway sandwich at federal officers.

"Based on your inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members, your employment with the Department of Justice is hereby terminated," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote DOJ paralegal Elizabeth Baxter. Department of Justice

Baxter’s termination letter said she worked in the “Environmental Defense Section” of the DOJ’s “Environment and Natural Resources Division.”

Bondi, 59, has faced harsh criticism from within MAGA this year after she promised to deliver answers about the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein and the federal investigation into his laundry list of alleged sex crimes.

The Florida native said in February that a client list was sitting on her desk. However, she backtracked this summer, asserting that the notorious sex trafficker—who was friends with Trump—did not keep a list of his clients. At the same time, the FBI, now filled with officials appointed by Trump, said that all evidence points to Epstein’s death being a suicide, dispelling a long-held MAGA conspiracy that he was murdered.

MAGA was split in two by the announcement. Trump has urged his supporters to end their fixation on Epstein and his crimes, attempting to draw attention away from the fact that the two men were once friends who were frequently photographed together.

In the fallout, Trump and Bondi were frequently accused of devising ways to distract from the fact that they had not provided answers on Epstein.