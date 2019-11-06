FAMILIAR FACE
Ex-Florida AG Pam Bondi to Join White House to Help With Impeachment Matters: Report
President Trump is reportedly hiring former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and an ex-Treasury Department spokesman as temporary aides to help on impeachment-related matters, The Wall Street Journal reports. Bondi and former spokesman Tony Sayegh were reportedly offered jobs this week to join the West Wing and assist on communications, strategy, and other special projects. Details of the hires were still being finalized Thursday, but both are expected to leave their current firms to temporarily join the White House.
In 2014, Trump reportedly donated $25,000 to a political action committee supporting Bondi’s re-election campaign in Florida. About a month after the donation, her office announced that it would not be acting on complaints against Trump University—which raised quid pro quo suspicions.
This comes after the House announced that the impeachment inquiry’s first public hearings will occur next week—with Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent, and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch expected to testify.