1

Pam Bondi Sues Maine After Guv Says ‘See You in Court’

SERVED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.16.25 11:03AM EDT 
Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney General, during a press conference at Port Everglades on April 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is suing Maine because it refused to comply with a ban on transgender athletes in high school sports. The lawsuit alleges that the state violated Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal aid. The lawsuit reads: “The undeniable physiological differences between males and females provide boys with inherent advantages in strength, speed, and physicality that pre-determine the outcome of athletic contests.” This is the latest move in the public feud between the Trump administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. “We have exhausted every other remedy,” Bondi said of the suit. “We tried to get Maine to comply. We don’t like standing up here and filing lawsuits, we want to get states to comply with us.” In February, President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from Maine if it did not comply with his wishes during a tense exchange with Mills at a meeting of the National Governors Association. Mills said she intended to follow the law and told the president: “See you in court.” Trump replied: “Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that—that should be a real easy one.”

Read it at CNN

2
Liv Tyler Found Out About Her Half-Sister at an Aerosmith Concert
CRAZY
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.16.25 11:27AM EDT 
A close-up of Liv Tyler attending the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Liv Tyler realized she had a half sister when their mothers brought them to the same Aerosmith concert at age 9. Liv and Mia Tyler were both playing in a VIP area backstage at the venue formerly known as Great Woods in Mansfield, Massachusetts, when a woman commented that they could be sisters. Later, Liv saw the same girl standing on the side of the stage as Aerosmith’s opening act, Guns N’ Roses, was performing “Welcome to the Jungle.” “I looked and I was like, ‘Wait, that’s me.’ It was really weird. I was literally like looking in the mirror, seeing double,” Liv said during an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast “Sibling Revelry.” that also featured her sister Mia. Liv had always been told Utopia front man Todd Rundgren was her father. His name even appeared on her birth certificate, and he was a father figure to her. But during the Great Woods concert, after Axl Rose dedicated the song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to Mia, Liv Tyler’s mother broke down crying. Liv asked if Steven was her real father, and her mom told her the whole story.

Read it at Page Six

3
Trump Rages Against Harvard’s ‘Hate and Stupidity’ in Unhinged Rant
THIRD DEGREE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.16.25 10:43AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Bukele were expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues including the detention of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has been held in a prison in El Salvador since March 15. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump launched into a furious tirade against Harvard University after the college defied his demands for policy changes. After threatening to take away the college’s tax-exempt status over the refusal, Trump followed up with another blistering Truth Social post early Wednesday. “Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders,’” Trump raged. He added that “Leftist dopes” run the Ivy League college, and “because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges.” Signing off, he added: “Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The post comes after the White House said it was freezing $2.2 billion in federal funds and a $60 million contract to Harvard, the first major college to stand up to Trump’s demands. The government wants Harvard to report students “hostile” to American values, cancel DEI programs, and hire a government-approved overseer to check programs are antisemitism free.

4
Gayle King Lashes Back at Trolls Who Mocked Her Space Trip
DOWN TO EARTH
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.16.25 11:17AM EDT 
Published 04.16.25 11:14AM EDT 

Gayle King clapped back at critics of her Jeff Bezos-funded Blue Origin flight by suggesting they take a trip to space themselves. “I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Have you been to space?” the CBS Mornings anchor said in an interview with Extra. She dared her critics to “go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, ‘This is a terrible thing.’” King acknowledged that the 11-minute flight—which she took alongside five other women, including Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez and pop star Katy Perry—was “expensive.” But she took issue with people dismissing the mission—manned by the first all-female crew since 1963—a mere “ride,” calling it “disrespectful.” “You never see a man, a male astronaut, who’s going up in space and they say, ‘Oh, he took a ride.’ ... It’s always referred to as a flight or a journey,” she said. Online users and a lineup of celebrities—including Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer, and Olivia Wilde—blasted the crew for what they saw as self-indulgent space tourism. Munn called the voyage “gluttonous” in an interview with Today: “There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

5
Musk Responds to Bombshell Report on His ‘Harem Drama’ With a Mathematical Dig
NOT HAPPY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.16.25 7:16AM EDT 
Published 04.16.25 6:45AM EDT 
Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking in the Oval Office.
Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking in the Oval Office. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk took a swipe at the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper published an explosive report about his private life. The article—which included revelations about how the billionaire is trying to create a “legion” of kids and featured complaints about the “harem drama” from one of the mothers of his children—claims Musk recruits potential mothers through his social media platform and buys their silence with NDAs. After the piece’s publication, Musk used the mathematical ‘greater-than sign’ to compare the Journal unfavorably to the gossip site TMZ, using the phrase: “TMZ>>WSJ.” The remark was well-received by his followers on X, who responded with a torrent of memes and crying laughing emojis. Musk, who has fathered at least 14 children by four different women, has long expressed concerns about population collapse. In a text sent to his latest baby mama Ashley St. Clair, the Tesla CEO reportedly told her: “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” as his reasoning for having even more children.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

6
Trump Set to Name Hunter Biden Whistleblower as Acting IRS Commissioner
LOYALTY TEST
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.15.25 9:46PM EDT 
Gary Shapley
Gary Shapley Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump is expected to pick a surprising name to be his acting IRS commissioner, according to multiple reports. The president has landed on Gary Shapley, an agency investigator-turned-whistleblower who very publicly trumpeted his concerns that the Justice Department was slow-walking its tax case into Hunter Biden, CNN reported Tuesday night. He was later removed from the case. The claims earned him many fans on the Republican side of Congress, where he was invited to testify about his experience at the agency. When Trump took office earlier this year, he named Shapley as deputy chief of the IRS’ criminal investigation division. Now, the agency veteran is set to run the entire IRS, the denouement of a stunning rise propelled by his perceived loyalty to the president. He is set to serve as commissioner until Trump’s current nominee, Billy Long, is confirmed by the Senate. “Gary has proven his honesty and devotion to enforcing the law without fear or favor, even at great cost to his own career,” a spokesperson for the Treasury Department told CNN. “He’ll be a great asset to the IRS as we rethink and reform this crucial organization.

Read it at CNN

7
Gene Hackman’s Wife Made Chilling Google Search Before Death
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 4:27PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to her death, TMZ reported. According to a new investigation, Arakawa was looking up answers to symptoms Hackman was experiencing just days before she passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A report released by New Mexico officials, obtained by the outlet, reveals that the 65-year-old had bookmarks open on her computer from Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12—the latter being the day she died—that indicated she looked up dizziness and nosebleeds as COVID symptoms. Hackman died of heart complications six days later on Feb. 18. An email to her masseuse shows that Hackman woke up with the flu or cold-like symptoms on Feb. 11. Although his COVID test came back negative, Arakawa claimed that she rescheduled her appointment “out of an abundance of caution.” Her search history also shows that she bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on Feb. 11. Her final search on the morning of Feb. 12 was for a Santa Fe healthcare provider. Earlier Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Public Health reported rodent excrement in the pair’s mansion. The Hantavirus spreads through rat droppings and pee and usually starts with flu-like symptoms.

Read it at TMZ

8
Jimmy Kimmel Blames Liberals ‘Viciously Attacking Comedians’ for Trump’s Win
SCAPEGOAT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 2:37PM EDT 
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023.
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel said that liberals “who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians” are a “big part” of why Donald Trump won the 2024 election. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Kimmel explained that he doesn’t “put limits” on what he can laugh at, and thinks that much of the outrage at jokes is often “completely manufactured.” “A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.” He added that there is “no black and white” when it comes to comedy and that “the line” is different for everyone. “I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he said. Kimmel also said another major reason he thinks Trump won is because he was “so much more famous” than Kamala Harris. “He is a celebrity. He is a star. He is the most famous person in the world. And it’s hard to compete with that,” he said. Kimmel has been very publicly critical of Trump over the years on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2024, Trump called Kimmel a “FOOL” and the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” on Truth Social after the comedian, who was hosting the event, tore into Trump’s scandals.

Read it at The Hill

9
Trump Wants to Hand Immigrants Cash to ‘Self-Deport’
PAID OFF
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.15.25 6:01PM EDT 
President Donald Trump on Fox Noticias
Fox Noticias

President Donald Trump is looking to pay migrants directly to leave the U.S. The government is planning to launch a self-deportation program that will provide migrants with a stipend and a plane ticket, Trump told Fox Noticias on Tuesday. “What we want to do is we’re going to have a self-deportation program, which we haven’t even announced yet,” he said. “We’re going to give them a stipend, we’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them—if they’re good, if we want them back in—to get them back in as quickly as we can.” Trump said the administration’s goal is for “the people to go out [and] come back as legal.” He acknowledged that the U.S. needs workers “for all the industry that’s being created,” seemingly due to his sweeping tariff program. But the government’s focus for now, Trump said, is on getting violent criminals out of the country. The Trump administration earlier repurposed a Biden-era asylum app as a “self-deportation tool.” However, March data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtained by NBC News showed that deportations under the second Trump administration continued to fall below Trump’s long-promised blitz.

Read it at Fox Noticias

10
Sedona Prince Rejected by WNBA Draft Following Sexual Assault Allegations
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.16.25 1:06AM EDT 
Published 04.15.25 4:05PM EDT 
Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince Greg Fiume/Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Texas Christian University star Sedona Prince was not picked Monday during the 2025 Women’s National Basketball Association draft following allegations of sexual assault and abuse that have trailed her throughout her career. Basketball fans predicted that the 6-foot-7 center, who has become a social media celebrity with 2.5 million TikTok followers, would be among the first to be picked during this week’s selection, but her name was not among the 38 players called. Prince, 24, was also not invited to the live event. It is her last collegiate season and one of her final chances to land a spot on a prestigious national team. Prince has been followed by a string of allegations, all of which she has denied. In February, The Washington Post reported that she had gotten into a physical altercation with her ex-girlfriend. Both filed domestic violence reports against each other and sustained minor injuries. Months earlier, another woman alleged that Prince had punched her in the chest, pushed her against a wall, and shoved her off of a moving ATV. A third woman accused Prince of sexually assaulting her in a locked car and refusing to let her leave. The woman alleges that Prince said she “didn’t take [her] out for nothing” before violating her. Another woman alleged that Prince kissed her against her will despite rebuffing earlier advances and was later forced to touch Prince sexually.

Read it at Page Six

