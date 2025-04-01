Trumpland

Pam Bondi Wants Death Sentence for Luigi Mangione

CAPITAL PUNISHMENT

Mangione, 26, is accused of carrying out the high-profile murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. Mangione is accused of slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year and is making his first appearance on state charges of murder as an act of terrorism. He is facing 11 counts for the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. (Photo by Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed prosecutors to seek a death sentence for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Mangione, 26, is accused of carrying out the high-profile murder of Thompson in Manhattan late last year. “Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson—an innocent man and father of two young children—was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi looks on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. This is Trump's third cabinet meeting of his second term, and it focused on spending cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Bondi wants the maximum punishment for Mangione. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

The University of Pennsylvania graduate faces charges in Pennsylvania including possessing an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and providing false identification to police. The maximum punishment for these charges is life in prison.

Mangione is facing trial in New York first, however, on separate charges in both federal and state courts, including homicide and terrorism.

He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but is yet to enter a plea to federal charges. These charges carry the maximum penalty of capital punishment, which is what Bondi wants.

It is expected that Mangione’s two cases will run parallel, with state charges set to be tried first. However, it remains to be seen if Bondi’s announcement will change the order of the trials.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said that Thompson’s “murder was an act of political violence.”

“Mangione’s actions involved substantial planning and premeditation and because the murder took place in public with bystanders nearby, may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons,” the statement said.

He was arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the 50-year-old businessman was gunned down.

On his first day back in office in January, President Trump signed away a Biden-era moratorium on federal executions. His macabre executive order compels the DoJ to seek the death penalty in federal cases where applicable.

