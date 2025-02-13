Politics

Pam Bondi’s DOJ Is Suing Kathy Hochul and Letitia James

SUIT UP

At one point, she claimed that the Justice Department had “filed charges”—though the lawsuit appeared to be a civil case.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives to a news conference at the Department of Justice Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
TrumplandTulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Outfit Ripped as ‘Full Disney Villain’
Emell Derra Adolphus