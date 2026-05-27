Pam Bondi’s Secret Health Battle Is Revealed

President Donald Trump’s former attorney general was diagnosed with cancer following her exit from the Justice Department.

Pam Bondi, 60, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, a source told Axios, adding that she is recovering after undergoing treatment.

Few details have been revealed, and Bondi has yet to address the diagnosis publicly.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Donald Trump interacts with then General Attorney Pam Bondi, on March 23. Democrats have accused her of participating in a cover-up over the Epstein files. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The news comes as the embattled prosecutor was announced as a member of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The organization “brings together the Nation’s foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President and provide recommendations on strengthening American leadership in science and technology,” according to the White House.

Trump, 79, had previously announced that Bondi would undertake a new role in the “private sector.”

Bondi’s cancer diagnosis is the third to rock administration officials over the last year. The president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, announced her breast cancer diagnosis in March, while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stepped down from her role on Friday to help care for her husband’s “extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, marking the fourth woman to exit the president's Cabinet since March. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Bondi was the second Trump Cabinet official to be fired after the president ousted former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March.

The near-octogenarian axed Bondi in early April after she had failed to prosecute his political adversaries quickly enough and for her bungled handling of the Epstein files.

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, shared a message about Bondi’s diagnosis on X on Tuesday night.

The MAGA podcaster shared an encouraging message to Bondi on social media. Katie Miller/X

“Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks,” the MAGA podcaster, 34, said in the post, which was reposted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛"

Last July, the former AG had previously skipped CPAC’s Summit Against Human Trafficking for a health issue, citing her recovery from a “recently torn cornea.”

Blanche has taken Bondi's role in an acting capacity, but no full-time successor has been announced yet. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since her departure from the second Trump administration, Bondi has stayed under the radar while her deputy, Todd Blanche, has filled her shoes as the nation’s top prosecutor in an acting capacity.