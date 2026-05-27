Politics

Pam Bondi’s Secret Health Battle Is Revealed

SHOCK DIAGNOSIS

The former top federal prosecutor was diagnosed shortly after her exit from the DOJ, according to a new report.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: U.S. US Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a press briefing held at the White House February 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Supreme Court today ruled against Trump's use of emergency powers to implement international trade tariffs, a central portion of the administration's core economic policy.(Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)
Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s former attorney general was diagnosed with cancer following her exit from the Justice Department.

Pam Bondi, 60, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, a source told Axios, adding that she is recovering after undergoing treatment.

Few details have been revealed, and Bondi has yet to address the diagnosis publicly.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Donald Trump interacts with then General Attorney Pam Bondi, on March 23. Democrats have accused her of participating in a cover-up over the Epstein files.
President Donald Trump interacts with then General Attorney Pam Bondi, on March 23. Democrats have accused her of participating in a cover-up over the Epstein files. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The news comes as the embattled prosecutor was announced as a member of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The organization “brings together the Nation’s foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President and provide recommendations on strengthening American leadership in science and technology,” according to the White House.

Trump, 79, had previously announced that Bondi would undertake a new role in the “private sector.”

Bondi’s cancer diagnosis is the third to rock administration officials over the last year. The president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, announced her breast cancer diagnosis in March, while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stepped down from her role on Friday to help care for her husband’s “extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, marking the fourth woman to exit the president's Cabinet since March. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Bondi was the second Trump Cabinet official to be fired after the president ousted former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March.

The near-octogenarian axed Bondi in early April after she had failed to prosecute his political adversaries quickly enough and for her bungled handling of the Epstein files.

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, shared a message about Bondi’s diagnosis on X on Tuesday night.

katie miller pam bondi
The MAGA podcaster shared an encouraging message to Bondi on social media. Katie Miller/X

“Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks,” the MAGA podcaster, 34, said in the post, which was reposted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛"

Last July, the former AG had previously skipped CPAC’s Summit Against Human Trafficking for a health issue, citing her recovery from a “recently torn cornea.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she had a month to transition to the private sector, but it appears her exit could come much sooner as Todd Blanche assumes Acting AG.
Blanche has taken Bondi's role in an acting capacity, but no full-time successor has been announced yet. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since her departure from the second Trump administration, Bondi has stayed under the radar while her deputy, Todd Blanche, has filled her shoes as the nation’s top prosecutor in an acting capacity.

Since his installment, Blanche achieved an indictment against Trump foe James Comey and has overseen the creation of a $1.776 DOJ fund aimed at compensating those who claim to be victims of government weaponization.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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