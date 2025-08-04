Pamela Anderson Calls BS on Sylvester Stallone’s Denial of Bombshell Dating Offer

Katy Perry Rushes to Help Fan Who Collapsed After Being Brought Onstage
STAGE FRIGHT
Katy Perry’s Detroit concert took a frightening turn Sunday night when a fan collapsed on stage just moments after being invited up by the pop star. While performing at Little Caesars Arena for her The Lifetimes Tour, Perry scanned the crowd during a “Choose Your Own Adventure” segment, inviting fans to join her on stage. One girl, spotted in the farthest corner of the arena, eventually made her way down alongside another young woman, identified as Paige and McKenna. “Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on stage?” Perry asked, arms wrapped around them as the girls beamed. She led them over to her band, handing out shakers as the group prepared for “The One That Got Away.” But before the first note, McKenna suddenly collapsed at Perry’s feet. The singer immediately rushed to her aid as staff and EMTs responded, eventually escorting the girl off stage on a stretcher. Perry gathered the remaining fans to say a prayer before continuing the show. Later, midair on a giant butterfly while singing “Roar,” Perry reassured the crowd, “McKenna is doing great, by the way!” Footage showed McKenna landed on her side and did not hit her head.