Everyone Is Talking About Pamela Anderson’s Doc, But We Want What’s In Her (Vegan) Bag

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pamela Anderson: whether you like her or love her, one has to admit she has paved her way as a pop culture icon (not just a sex symbol) and earned her place as a household name. While I have not yet caught her new doc that everyone is talking about right now, I admire her tenacity and compassionate activism above all else. So, the Scouted team was especially fascinated with the recent clip from British Vogue where she shared what’s in her glorious Stella McCartney vegan handbag. Also, has anyone ever been so glam while talking about arthritis and menopause? Hail, Pamela.

Check the video, then scroll through where to shop some of the (surprisingly affordable) items that we also happen to love from her luxe handbag.

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer Pamela has Ilia concealer in her bag, and so do we. It is a creamy serum (not drying) with good coverage and lasts all day; available in 20 shades. It's also a clean brand made without sketchy chemicals found in some. While Ilia makes a bunch of fantastic products, the Soft Focus Finishing powder is the best on the market, too. Buy At ILIA Beauty $ 32 Buy At Credo Beauty $ 32

Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm: Made with plant extracts this balm, is said to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Apparently, Jennifer Aniston is a devotee as well. We'll take two. Buy At Amazon $ 17

Bach Rescue Pastilles 25% off Just like Pamela, I’m a fan of Bach Rescue Remedy. The natural stress relief lozenges are available in a few flavors, like blackberry, orange, and elderflower. I’ve even picked up the pet-friendly version for my rescue dog. Buy At Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Stella McCarthy, Frayme bag The handbag itself, which I covet to no end, is by the best of ethical designers Stella McCarthy. McCarthy, like Anderson, is an animal activist–so these stunning bags are all vegan. If those are out of your budget, check the Stella McCarthy Adidas collab for more sporty styles that are easier on the wallet. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 1700 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Saks Fifth Avenue $ 1700 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Charlotte's Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Ointment Topical CBD: With several, portable options to keep on hand, the Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Ointment is made for exactly that. Buy At Charlotte's Web $ 30

Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer Bonus: If you love Pamela’s fresh-faced look, we peeped at her makeup artists’ breakdown of the products used, and they include this super buttery bronzer by Westman Atelier. It's the most luxe, clean beauty bronzer available. Buy At Nordstrom $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.