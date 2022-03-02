Pamela Anderson Is ‘Setting the Record Straight’ With New Netflix Documentary

Read it at Th
Just weeks after Hulu debuted Pam & Tommy, its dramatized series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Netflix has announced that Anderson is “setting the record straight” with a documentary that has been “in the making for several years.” Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Case Against 8 director Ryan White is helming the film—a project that, in addition to interviews with the Baywatch star, will include new archival footage. Netflix’s announcement includes a handwritten note from Anderson herself: “My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story.”