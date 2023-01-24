Pamela Anderson Refutes TV Star Tim Allen’s Flashing Denial
‘ONE OF MANY’
Pamela Anderson is standing firm on her allegations that she was flashed by actor Tim Allen during filming of the hit ‘90s sitcom, Home Improvement, despite Allen’s strenuous denial. The alleged incident first came to light in after an excerpt of Anderson’s upcoming book, Love, Pamela, was published by Variety. In it, Anderson claims Allen flashed his penis to her during during filming of an episode in 1991, when she was 23. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath.” Allen denied the claims, telling the publication: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” However in a follow up to Vanity Fair, Anderson said: “This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.”