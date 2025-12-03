Pamela Anderson Reveals What She Wants to Change Her Name to

Pamela Anderson is itching to shed her last name in favor of one that better honors her heritage. The Baywatch star told Vogue Scandinavia that the “closest person” to her throughout her life was her Finnish grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen, and she would love to change her last name as a tribute to him. “Sometimes I don’t want to be Pamela Anderson,” she said. “I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen. I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added, though she does not specify who “they” are. Anderson, who ditched her signature blonde look in October in favor of copper hair, said that when she sees herself in the mirror now, she thinks, “Who is that? Maybe it’s Pamela Hyytiäinen.” When Anderson’s family immigrated to Canada—where the star was born and discovered—they changed their last name to Anderson because it sounded more North American. The Last Showgirl “I just wanted to go, to feel that connection. I’d love to go back to Finland, maybe with my sons,” she said, referring to her children, Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee. “To find out more about myself, to explore that side of me. Maybe we will change my name and go back, to answer to my roots.”