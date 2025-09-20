Pamela Anderson Turning Infamous ‘90s Flop Into New TV Series
PAM & CO.
Pamela Anderson has some unfinished business. The former Baywatch star is going back to her roots to reimagine a TV version of Barb Wire, the 1996 superhero flick she starred in that tanked at the box office. It’s the first project for And-Her-Sons Productions, the company the 58-year-old blonde bombshell launched with her two sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27. The character of Barb Wire was created by Chris Warner for Dark Horse Comics, and first appeared in print in 1993. The 1996 film, in which Anderson’s character has dual roles as nightclub owner and mercenary in a fascist United States two decades in the future, underperformed at the box office and received generally poor reviews at the time. Anderson “won” the award for Worst New Star at the 1997 Golden Raspberry Awards. Anderson won’t reprise her role, Deadline reports, adding that it’s too soon to know if she’ll appear in another form. Anderson’s most recent big screen credit was as Beth Davenport, the love interest of Lt. Frank Drebin (Liam Neeson) in this year’s The Naked Gun. She also scored several awards show wins and nominations for her leading role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl.