Cops Say Woman Tried to Kill Ex-Husband With Poisoned Chocolates

The Trump administration has ordered 550 tons of emergency food aid—enough to feed 1.5 million malnourished children for a week—to be incinerated tomorrow rather than be distributed as part of its ongoing purge of USAID. The “high-energy biscuits,” intended for children under five living in war and disaster zones, are currently being stored in a warehouse in Dubai and were meant to be shipped out this year, but will instead go to waste due to cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively halting nearly all forms of foreign aid. Current and former aid workers, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation, told The Atlantic that the sheer scale of waste is unprecedented. Despite repeated assurances from the administration not to eliminate food aid, U.S. warehouses around the world currently house 60,000 tons of food, including peas and cereal originally bound for famine-stricken Sudan, which the administration is now unable to deliver even if it wanted to after gutting USAID and firing logistical experts. According to The Atlantic, the amount of food set to be incinerated tomorrow would be enough to feed every single child currently starving in Gaza.
Nicolas Cage, 61, has spoken out about his ill-fated romance with Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, and why it didn’t work out. His comments came a day after the Sex and the City actress revealed on Watch What Happens Live that the pair dated around the time the filmed the movie Honeymoon in Vegas. Cage told E! News he ultimately didn’t pass the “mom test.” “I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again,” Cage said. Parker is known to be very close to her mother, Barbra Forste. The actress started dating husband Matthew Broderick soon after things ended with Cage. The pair went on to have three children, 22-year-old son, James, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 16. Cage ended up getting married five times, including to Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. He has been married to Riko Shabata since 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter August in 2022.
Cops Say Woman Tried to Kill Ex-Husband With Poisoned Chocolates
A Texas woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly planning to murder her ex-husband with fentanyl-laced chocolates, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was caught attempting to purchase powdered fentanyl which she then planned on injecting into a “high-end” box of chocolates, according to police. In a hidden recording, Stanley confessed she planned to mail the chocolates to her ex-husband, Jeff Kauth, disguised as an engagement gift from a travel agency. According to officials, a protected source disclosed that Stanley had plans to murder her ex-partner, prompting an undercover ruse by the Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit. On May 30, Stanley drove several hours to a motel parking lot, where undercover cops apprehended her after Stanley attempted to purchase the drug. Stanley also possessed 9.5 grams of methamphetamine upon her arrest. Kauth expressed that this was not the first time Stanley had threatened him, citing rumors of Stanley hiring a hitman and prompting the installations of security cameras. “I’ll never look at a box of chocolates the same,” Kauth said. Stanley is charged with criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bond is set at $450,000.
Sam Haskell IV, 37, left a suicide note in his cell before taking razor blades to his wrists on Saturday, days before his prelimiary hearing, TMZ reports. In the note, the alleged murderer wrote that he would miss his three young sons, whom he called his “best friends.” Haskell Jr., son of Hollywood executive Sam Haskell, was facing life in prison for murdering and dismembering his wife and in-laws in 2023. In a press release, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman shed new light on the case. Haskell was planning on leaving his kids with his parents and escaping to Japan with a 27-year-old woman with whom he was having an affair, according to text exchanges. Haskell was not on suicide watch when he died at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, though he had been under watch before, according to TMZ. Haskell’s attorney, Joseph A. Weimortz Jr., wrote a statement claiming Haskell was planning on waiving the hearing and entering a plea deal. Haskell’s suicide was an attempt to avoid further media coverage because he was “afraid for his boys,” Weimortz wrote. District Attorney Hochman called the murders “horrific” and Haskell’s suicide “one last cruel act.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
A New York comedian has died just days short of appearing at a roast to mark his 64th birthday. Ray DeJon—who opened Brooklyn’s first Black-owned comedy venue, the Laffaholics Comedy Club, back in the early 2000s—passed away Monday. In the last video uploaded to his Instagram account, he encouraged fans to come on down to his scheduled Wednesday appearance at the roast, which was due to be held at the city’s 275ParkBK venue. The comments section has since been flooded with well-wishers for DeJon’s family. “Part of my upbringing. Went to a lot of his shows. Great guy,” one person wrote. “So sad to hear this. Rest easy champ,” another added. Though DeJon’s cause of death has not been made public, the comedian had been candid in the past about his experience as a stroke survivor, which had at one time left him paralyzed on the left side of his body. He also spoke about his battle to overcome substance addiction, working on the issue with at-risk young adults in his spare time.
A man believed to be “The World’s Oldest Marathon Runner” has died in a road accident at the apparent age of 114. Fauja Singh, a British-Indian man who in 2011 became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, was taking a walk in Beas Pind, the Punjabi village he was born in, when he was struck by a vehicle and rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Singh, who was born in 1911, ran his first marathon in London in 2000 and completed eight more until he retired in 2013 at the purported age of 101. The centenarian also served as a torchbearer for the 2012 Olympics and was awarded a British Empire Medal in recognition of his achievements in 2015. His accomplishments were never officially recognized by Guinness World Records however after he was unable to produce a copy of his birth certificate, despite his passport indicating his birthdate and him receiving a letter from Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate his purported 100th birthday. Singh’s trainer confirmed his death on Tuesday, writing “Dearest runners. It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India. Aged 114 years old.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his passing, calling Singh an “exceptional athlete with incredible determination.”
A Republican spearheading the investigation into former President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen has himself relied on digital signatures. In a classic case of “do as I say, not as I do,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer signed multiple documents tied to his probe into Biden’s alleged declining mental acuity while in office using a digital signature, rather than physically signing them, NBC News reports. Comer used what is known as a “wet signature” on subpoena letters seeking testimony from former White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, ex-Jill Biden aide Antony Bernal, and on 16 other letters to White House officials requesting transcribed interviews. But metadata analysis by NBC News revealed that the thick, black digital signature on these documents wasn’t even drawn by Comer himself. In a statement, Comer called comparisons between him using digital signatures and Biden’s use of autopen to sign legally binding actions, such as pardons and clemencies, as “absurd and misleading. The two are not even remotely comparable.” Biden has admitted to using autopen, as have other presidents in recent history, but fiercely rejected GOP claims that his signature was ever used on documents without his approval.
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have signed off their career together with a bang. The Gods of heavy metal’s farewell show, Back to the Beginning, a little over a week ago in Birmingham, England, has become the highest-grossing charity concert of all time, according to Billboard. Rage Against the Machine guitarist and musical director of the show Tom Morello announced on Instagram last week that the Black Sabbath tribute show raised more than $190 million for charity. He added that the funds raised would be donated to houses and hospitals for children. “Boom. We set out to not just create the greatest day in the history of heavy metal,” Morello wrote. The money will be equally distributed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice and Cure Parkinson’s, Osbourne himself having been living with Parkinson’s disease since 2019. Around 40,000 people turned out to the concert and 5.8 million people watched it online. According to Billboard, the amount of money the concert raised for charity surpassed other legendary charity concerts, like 1985’s Live Aid, which raised over $100 million for famine relief in Ethiopia and Sudan.
Suki Waterhouse has admitted that a pair of tight pants once landed her in the hospital. The English singer and actress shared on X Monday that she was hospitalized six months ago after getting a hernia from wearing pants that were too tight. “‘Suki you never tweet anymore,’” she said her fans keep saying. “Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you,” she wrote. Waterhouse then responded to her post with a photo of her in the “too tight” pants, presumably at one of her shows from her Sparklemuffin Tour that kicked off late last year, alongside a selfie of her in a hospital bed. In the second photo, Waterhouse is wearing a hospital gown and a wristband, has wired headphones in her ears, what appears to be a cannula in her arm, and a vape resting on her chest. Despite finding herself in the hospital due to the pants, the Daisy Jones & The Six star found humor in the situation, and so did her fans. One X user commented that a “vape in the hospital is diabolical,” to which Waterhouse replied “so true.” Waterhouse is set to perform at the Up in the Sky Festival in Aspen, Colorado, in August.
The White House publicized a fake ingredient change to In-N-Out Burger, made by a fan account on April Fools’ Day. The account, which clearly states it is not affiliated with the burger joint, posted on April 1 that the chain was “transitioning to 100% pure beef tallow” as a cooking oil. The “official” communication added: “The change is set to become effective on 05/01/2025 at all In-N-Out locations.” Shortly afterwards, the fan account posted an “April Fools” gif, “Before this gets out of hand.” It even doubled down on this, stating: “Just to clarify, since some people may have not seen my follow-up post, this was an April Fools’ joke. I never troll, besides today…” The White House managed to miss this and included the fake ingredient change in a press release Monday that boasted of the changes that food companies have made during President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. The reference to the tallow switch was later removed. In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick confirmed the error in a statement to The Independent, but White House spokesperson Kush Desai ranted about “public trust in the press” being at an all-time low instead.