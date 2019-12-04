Impeachment Witness Reads Kavanaugh Quote Denouncing Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections
Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan read a quote from Brett Kavanaugh before he was a justice of the Supreme Court as part of her testimony at Wednesday’s House Judiciary impeachment hearing. “It is fundamental to the definition of our national political community that foreign citizens do not have a constitutional right to participate in democratic self-government,” she read. Karlan said that Justice Kavanaugh “was so correct in seeing this,” adding that the Supreme Court “summarily confirmed here that it’s constitutional to keep foreigners out of our election process.” President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018 and vehemently supported him during his contentious nomination hearings despite multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct, including Christine Blasey Ford, who testified about her allegations in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.