Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan, one of the witnesses testifying at Wednesday’s House Judiciary impeachment hearing, laced into Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) after he said she and other witnesses “couldn’t have possibly actually digested” previous testimony and the recently released impeachment report by the House Intelligence Committee.
“Mr. Collins, I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearings,” Karlan passionately exclaimed. “Because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts, so I’m insulted by the suggestion that, as a law professor, I don’t care about those facts.”