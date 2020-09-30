CHEAT SHEET
Panama Joins Growing List of Countries Reopening to Tourism
DOMINOES
It seems every week now another country is announcing plans to open its borders. This time, it’s Panama, which just announced its plans for a reopening beginning Oct. 12. Visitors will need to have a negative PCR or antigen COVID test that is no older than 48 hours upon arrival. If they don’t, they’ll be required to take a rapid test upon arrival that costs roughly $30. They must also fill out an affidavit before checking in to agree to health-protection measures. There is not, however, a health-insurance requirement. While in Panama, face masks are required in all public spaces. Other Latin American countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Belize, Peru, and Bolivia, have either opened or released plans to open borders.