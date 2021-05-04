World’s Biggest Jeweler, Pandora, Ditches Mined Diamonds for Good
‘RIGHT THING TO DO’
Pandora, the world’s biggest jewelry maker, will only use lab-made diamonds from now on in an effort to distance itself from reports of terrible human-rights and environmental abuses inside the mining industry. Pandora’s chief executive, Alexander Lacik, spoke to BBC News to announce the switch on Tuesday, and explained that he wants his company to become much more ethical and environmentally sustainable. Lacik said that moving to exclusively lab-made diamonds is “the right thing to do,” and makes financial sense, explaining: “We can essentially create the same outcome as nature has created, but at a very, very different price.” The CEO added: “We want to become a low-carbon business. I have four children, I’m leaving this earth one day, I hope I can leave it in a better shape than maybe what we’ve kind of created in the last 50 years or so.” According to Bloomberg News, Pandora shares jumped 7 percent on Tuesday following the announcement.