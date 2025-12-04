Panel Laughs in Trump Goon’s Face Over Bonkers Pardon Spin

A CNN panel broke into laughter as a former Trump administration official tried to defend the president’s latest pardon of a convicted drug trafficker.

The uproar centered on Trump’s decision to pardon former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking. Trump has insisted Hernandez was targeted by a political prosecution carried out by President Joe Biden’s administration.

But the lead investigator responsible for the conviction, Emil Bove, later became Trump’s personal lawyer and now serves as a judicial appointee in Trump’s administration.

Trump pardoned former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On CNN NewsNight, host Abby Phillip convened a panel that included Harrison Fields, Ana Navarro, Arthur Aidala, and Jamie Harrison to dissect Trump’s strikes on alleged drug boats and the Hernandez pardon.

Fields quickly triggered the group when he accused Phillip and others of “defending” drug traffickers by questioning reports that survivors of at least one strike were ordered to be killed.

The table erupted again when Fields, who moved into lobbying in August, attempted to characterize Hernandez’s pardon as part of a broader, altruistic effort.

“These are the flashy pardons, these are ones that catches the news,” Fields insisted, arguing that Trump should be judged by cases like Alice Marie Johnson’s. Alice Marie Johnson is a criminal justice reform advocate who became nationally known after Kim Kardashian advocated for her and President Donald Trump commuted her federal life sentence in 2018.

The DoJ said Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced after overseeing "years of destructive narco-trafficking of the highest imaginable magnitude." Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images

Johnson had been serving a life term without parole for a nonviolent drug offense—her first conviction—related to her role in a Memphis cocaine trafficking operation.

“This president is giving these people extra life. Alice Marie Johnson is the best test...” Fields began.

Phillip cut in: “Why is he pardoning a drug trafficker? Why is he pardoning somebody that his own DOJ just prosecuted?”

Fields argued that critics were offering “half the truth,” insisting, “Some of these are over prosecutions. Some of these are crimes that would have never been prosecuted.”

Navarro pressed the core contradiction: “Who was the lead investigator?”

Fields left the White House for K Street. Harrison Fields/X

Phillip reminded Fields that Hernandez’s conviction stemmed from a case led by Bove. “Trump’s former lawyer. He’s now in the Trump administration right now,” she said.

Fields pushed back, claiming “a larger geopolitical issue” and arguing that Trump’s predecessor “tried to make an example out of this person,” even as Phillip noted that Hernandez was a member of the same political party Trump is now accused of seeking to influence.

Aidala finally broke in as Fields waffled about “holes in that case.” “Holes filled with cocaine!” he cracked, sending the table into another spiral.

Fields ultimately conceded: “I don’t know all the facts.”

Phillip closed the segment with a pointed reminder of who was actually defending a trafficker: “There’s only one person at this table who’s defended a drug trafficker, and it ain’t me.”