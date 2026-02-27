‘Panic’ at CNN as Trump and His Buddies Plot to Turn Network MAGA

Staffers at CNN are melting down as Donald Trump and his cronies get ready to sink their claws into the network the president has openly despised for years.

CNN appears destined for MAGA-friendly waters after Netflix boss Ted Sarandos declared that he was out of a deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that runs the network. This, of course, paves the way for the other bidder: David Ellison, the Paramount Skydance chief who has cozied up to President Donald Trump.

“We are doomed,” one staffer told Status. “We are f----d,” said another. “Everybody is reeling about the obvious things,” said a third staffer, with the network looking set to get the Bari Weiss treatment.

David Ellison, the chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp., walks through Statuary Hall to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Weiss, the CBS News editor-in-chief, has steered that network into Trump-friendly territory since taking over late last year.

“The panic at CNN right now is off the charts,” one insider told Status.

Status also obtained a memo sent to staff by chairman and CEO of CNN World Mark Thompson. In it, Thompson wrote that Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav will hold a town hall on Friday “to discuss the news.”

Bari Weiss has already overhauled CBS in a MAGA image. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The

He added that CNN had penciled in its own town hall to take place “as soon as possible after that to discuss next steps and to answer your questions to the best of our ability.”

Thompson pleaded with employees not to “jump to conclusions about the future until we know more,” and encouraged them to continue “delivering the best possible journalism to the millions of people who rely on us around the world.”

The mood in the Trump camp was jubilant, Status reported. “They think Trump won and they want everyone to know it,” a person familiar with the matter told the media newsletter.

Newsroom at CNN World Headquarters. John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

In December, Trump spoke about his disdain for CNN and his hope that it would soon fall under new ownership. “I don’t think the people that are running that company right now and running CNN—which is a very dishonest group of people—I don’t think that should be allowed to continue,” he said. “I think CNN should be sold along with everything.”

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Ellison, who was at Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this week, had “offered assurances to Trump administration officials that if he bought Warner, he’d make sweeping changes to CNN.” Ellison even said on CNBC last year that he had “great conversations” with Trump about the network’s future.