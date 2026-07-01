Panicked Trump, 80, Braces for Epic July 4th Humiliation

President Donald Trump and his allies are worried about a low turnout for his Fourth of July spectacle this weekend, as a scorching heat wave, delayed fireworks, and tighter-than-ever security deter people from showing up.

As sparse crowds continue to mar the Great American State Fair, the 80-year-old president and his Freedom 250 task force are pulling out all the stops for what he hopes will be the biggest birthday celebration in America’s history.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

But behind the scenes, administration officials are increasingly concerned that another disappointing turnout could overshadow the president’s made-for-TV patriotic extravaganza.

Trump himself also acknowledged the weather could be an issue as he addressed supporters in North Dakota on Wednesday.

“On July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out,” he said, “and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything. It’s gonna be 107!”

Spectators view (real) fireworks marking the July Fourth holiday at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on July 4, 2025. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The “Salute to America” celebration will kick off at the National Mall at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with military flyovers, musical performances, and a speech by the president. Trump even plans to crank out music from his own personal playlist.

But the National Weather Service is forecasting 100-plus temperatures for much of the day, with the heat index climbing even higher.

The traditionally family-friendly fireworks, which usually kick off at 9 p.m., now won’t start until about 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. to account for Trump’s speech. The pyrotechnic show will last about 40 minutes and be the largest in U.S. history.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch fireworks during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in 2025. Eric Lee/Getty Images

Because Trump has made himself the centerpiece of the event, the Mall has been designated a National Special Security Event, with TSA-style magnetometers and only two entry points.

A “prohibited items list” reviewed by the Daily Beast also shows that backpacks, coolers, and camping chairs are not permitted. Attendees won’t be able to bring in food or water bottles, although these can be purchased inside.

The dramatically delayed fireworks show has left party planners scrambling to rewrite their schedules, while parents are bracing for overtired meltdowns and pet owners are dreading a late-night barrage of explosions.

Inside the White House, there’s also growing concern about how many people will actually show up.

“This is meant to be about celebrating our nation, so we hope to see as many people as possible,” one insider told the Daily Beast.

The White House did not immediately return a request for official comment.

Trump gestures as the United States Marine Band performs at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Last Wednesday, as Trump kicked off the Great American State Fair with a rally on the other side of the National Mall, he took a moment to beg people to attend this weekend.

“On July 4th, we will have the greatest show of all on the National Mall. Your favorite president will be speaking. So please show up. Because if we have two empty seats, you know what’s gonna happen? The fake news is gonna say, ‘He didn’t fill out the arena,’” he told his supporters.

The fixation on attendance numbers echoes one of the defining controversies of Trump’s first presidency, when his administration fiercely disputed estimates showing his 2017 inauguration crowd was smaller than former President Barack Obama’s.

Aerial photos of the National Mall shows the crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in President Donald Trump in 2017, on the left, and President Barack Obama in 2009, on the right. Reuters Staff/REUTERS

Last week, a day after images showed less-than-expected crowds at his American State Fair rally on Wednesday night—including scores of people walking out during his speech—the president even put out a self-soothing post declaring the area was “packed to the brim.”

“I wish we were able to have an even larger area, which we will be able to do on July 4th when I’ll be speaking again,” he said.

But D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has also acknowledged that many families will likely opt to skip the National Mall altogether, predicting people would instead watch the fireworks from elsewhere rather than endure the lengthy evening downtown.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser believes many families will stay home. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“[In previous years] people have generally watched the fireworks, gotten on the Metro, and they’re home by 11 o’clock,” Bowser said.

“This year they’re going to be starting at 11 o’clock, and so the thing to remember, especially with this heat, is that’s a long, long day... I’m expecting that families with small children are going to decide that the children should watch on TV or watch at a neighborhood event.”

The president has repeatedly promoted Saturday’s event as a massive “Tribute to America,” but this year’s Independence Day celebrations bear little resemblance to the traditional family-focused festivities D.C. residents have come to expect.

Security planning has been underway for months, but the foiled plot to attack Trump’s UFC birthday bash at the White House this month meant that authorities “remain in a heightened threat environment,” said Secret Service Special Agent Tara McLeese.

“This weekend, hundreds of federal agents and officers, including Secret Service specialized tactical units, counter drone teams, National Guard members, and a variety of additional unseen resources will be used to disrupt any bad actor,” she said.

Critics have hit out at the fact that a traditionally bipartisan event has essentially been hijacked and turned into what Trump himself described as a “Trump rally.”

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” he wrote on Truth Social.