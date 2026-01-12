Trumpland

Panicked Scott Bessent Confronts Trump Over Revenge Probe

‘A MESS’

“The secretary isn’t happy, and he let the president know,” one source said of Scott Bessent’s call to Trump.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is expected to announce a $12 billion farm aid package, which includes one-time payments to those affected by the administration’s trade policies. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is facing blowback from inside his administration over the Justice Department’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Trump in a tense call late on Sunday, telling him the criminal probe “made a mess,” Axios reported.

“The secretary isn’t happy, and he let the president know,” one source familiar with Bessent’s call to Trump told the outlet.

IN FLIGHT - OCTOBER 27: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L), accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (R), speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on October 27, 2025, in flight. Trump is in route to Japan after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia, and will travel on to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has long counseled restraint as President Donald Trump has attacked Federal Reserve Chair Powell for not lowering interest rates as quickly as he wanted. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The former hedge fund manager, 63, reportedly warned the president, 79, that the DOJ’s investigation could rattle financial markets, which depend on the central bank’s independence from political meddling.

Bessent is also frustrated that the investigation appears to have caused Powell, 72, to dig in just months before his term as Fed chair ends in May, Axios reported.

The Treasury secretary “thought that when the president named a new Fed chair, that Powell would go. But now that’s not going to happen,” another source told the outlet. “Now [Powell is] dug in. This really made a mess of things.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Powell reported to lawmakers about the Fed's continuing efforts to tame inflation and how and when to ease borrowing costs in the face of new tariffs, possible tax cuts and other institutional moves by President Donald Trump's second administration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Jerome Powell declared on Sunday evening that the DOJ's probe into him is “a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president.” Alex Wong/Getty Images

However, a Treasury spokesperson told Axios that “there is zero daylight between Secretary Bessent and President Trump. The sources in the story do not speak for the secretary.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the Treasury Department for comment.

Sources told Axios that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office in D.C. opened the probe without notifying the Treasury, the DOJ, or senior White House officials.

Bessent has long counseled restraint as Trump has attacked Powell for not lowering interest rates as quickly as he wanted. In July, Bessent talked Trump out of trying to fire Powell, citing potential economic fallout as well as political and legal hurdles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump later said during a speech in November that Bessent had pleaded, “Sir, please don’t fire him, he’s got three months to go.”

During the same speech, the president said, “The only thing Scott is blowing it on is the Fed. The rates are too high, Scott. And if you don’t get it fixed fast, I’m going to fire your a--.”

Trump claimed on Sunday that he doesn’t “know anything” about the DOJ’s probe into Powell before taking his usual shots at the Fed chair.

But Powell defiantly declared on Sunday evening that the investigation is “a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president.”

The stock market briefly dipped on Monday before recovering by the afternoon. The “mess” Bessent predicted instead emerged within the Republican Party, as several GOP senators denounced the administration’s move and even called for an investigation into the DOJ.

