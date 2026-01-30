Panicked Trump, 79, Ramps Up Deranged Hockey Warnings to Canada

Donald Trump veered unexpectedly into a rant about Canadian ice hockey when asked about London’s efforts to reset relations with Beijing.

Speaking on Thursday, the 79-year-old president warned that closer ties with China could have far-reaching consequences for Canada, suggesting that Beijing could one day exert influence even over the country’s national sport.

The off-topic remark came in response to a reporter’s question about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week, part of a broader effort by the U.K. and China to improve bilateral relations.

Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have maintained friendly relations. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Mr. President, what do you think about the U.K. getting into business with China? Keir Starmer is in Beijing,” the reporter asked at the premiere of a documentary about the president’s wife Melania.

“It’s very dangerous for them to do that,” Trump began, before quickly pivoting to Canada, against whom he has long held a grudge. The president was particularly unhappy after Prime Minister Mark Carney met his Chinese counterpart in Beijing and announced a landmark “new strategic partnership” aimed at reversing years of strained relations.

“Canada’s not doing well; they are doing very poorly, and you can‘t look at China as the answer to this,” Trump continued.

“I know China very well, President Xi is a friend of mine, I know him very well…The first thing they’re going to do is say you are not allowed to play ice hockey anymore. That’s not good. Canada’s not going to like that,” the president added.

China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the U.S.

Following the meeting with Xi, Canada announced it would reduce its 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, a measure introduced in late 2024 to mirror U.S. policy. In return, Beijing agreed to scale back retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola seeds and meal.

Trump has threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on Canadian imports. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In response, Trump threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on Canadian imports if Ottawa proceeds with deeper trade engagement with China. Carney said Sunday his country does not intend to pursue a free trade deal with Beijing.

It’s not the first time the president has dished out deranged ice hockey warnings to Canada over its relations with China.

“China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada. So sad to see it happen,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social last week.

He added: “I only hope they leave Ice Hockey alone! President DJT.”

The president’s ramblings on Thursday came amid heightened concerns over his health. Trump has faced increased scrutiny for displaying many signs of physical and cognitive decline.

One of his former press secretaries said that a rambling press conference he gave on Jan. 20 is a sign that he is “mentally slipping.”

Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary for nine months during Trump’s first term, wrote on X: “It’s all the usual rambling, off-topic tales, half-truths, lies, “I’ve fixed everything - no one has ever seen anything like it” stuff…but it’s low-energy & feels like he’s…mentally slipping. Congress-plz wake up. Plz. #EmperorHasNoClothes."