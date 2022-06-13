Drag Queen Accosted by Proud Boys at Library Hits Back: ‘They Failed’
HARASSMENT
After a group of alleged Proud Boys extremists stormed a children’s story hour at a California library, one of the event’s hosts, drag queen Panda Dulce, said she no longer feels safe in her own home. Dulce was leading the story time on Saturday when, according to a statement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, five men interrupted the event and began hurling transphobic and homophobic slurs, and acting in an aggressive and violent manner. “They said who brought the tranny. It’s a groomer. It’s a pedophile. Why do you bring your kids to this event,” Dulce told ABC7. Dulce, an Ivy League grad with a decade of experience in social work, said she and the kids were scared but the right-wing extremists wouldn’t make her shy away from performing. “They failed in that,” she said. Alameda County librarian Cindy Chadwick also vowed not to be “intimidated by these kinds of threats.” The sheriff’s office has opened a hate crimes probe and an investigation into harassment of children.