1

Pantone’s Color of the Year Isn’t Really a Color

ALL WHITE THEN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.04.25 12:21PM EST 
Pantone's color of the year for 2026 isn't really a color. Pantone

A shade of off-white known as ‘Cloud Dancer’ has been declared 2026’s ‘Color of the Year’ by Pantone. Described as “lofty white” by the color grading authority, Cloud Dancer is the first ever shade of white to receive the title and was described as “a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection” in the announcement. Pantone deliberately chose the color in opposition to the vibrant ’90s palettes and maximalisms that have dominated much of the decade, instead harking back to a “whisper of calm in a noisy world.” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said Cloud Dancer is a “structural color” designed to complement any palette, from brights to pastels, and that its selection is not a “default to white.” Laurie Pressman, Pantone’s vice president, denied the selection had anything to do with skin tones in a year when white nationalism has been on the rise, and emphasized the selection was purely an aesthetic choice. “It’s not a pristine white, it’s not a technical white, it’s not a white that if we think about when we came out of covid, where people were looking for these very optically brightened white,” she said. “This is intentionally a softer white, a white that is not bleached, a very natural-looking white.”

Read it at Washington Post

2
2025 Gave the World More Billionaires Than Ever
BOOM
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.04.25 9:20AM EST 
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 23: Yachts in the marina during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
New research shows inherited wealth powering a historic boom in fortunes. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The global billionaire class is swelling fast—and not because of hustle culture. New research from Swiss bank UBS shows inherited wealth powering a boom in fortunes. The bank counted some 2,900 billionaires worldwide this year, up from 2,682 in 2024, a spike driven in part by an inheritance wave that has the super-rich handing down unprecedented sums. UBS found that 91 people became billionaires purely through inheritance, collecting $298 billion—the highest haul since the bank began tracking the trend in 2015. Among them: the six grandchildren of the late Asian paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, each reportedly inheriting stakes worth more than $1 billion. Another 196 “self-made” billionaires cropped up, together worth $386.5 billion. UBS executive Benjamin Cavalli called the surge proof of a “multi-year wealth transfer that’s intensifying,” with at least $5.9 trillion expected to move to heirs over the next 15 years. Governments, meanwhile, are still fighting over whether to tap the boom. Switzerland’s voters rejected a proposed 50 percent tax on large inheritances, France knocked back a 2 percent levy, and Italy plans only a modest increase to its flat-tax regime in 2026.

Read it at The Guardian

5
‘RHOSLC’ Star’s Son, 23, Pleads Guilty to Assault
LOCKED UP
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 12.04.25 6:51AM EST 
Published 12.04.25 5:08AM EST 
Mary Cosby
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22160 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby has pleaded guilty to assault and several other charges just one day after his wife filed for divorce, People reports. The outlet said that Robert Cosby Jr. pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to incidents that occurred from September to November, including assault, trespassing, and violating a protective order. Cosby’s wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce on Monday, according to Page Six. The petition for divorce states that both parties do not “harass, intimidate, or disturb the peace of the other party, by any means, including electronically.” Cosby’s lawyer told People, “Understanding and recognizing the relationship was difficult for Robert based on his religion and background. To him, marriage is sacred and forever.” He added, “His parents were his example, and they’ve been married for 27 years. Robert was slow to recognize and accept his marriage was over and continued to connect with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Robert has accepted responsibility for his mistakes and has pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors.” Mary has been married to Robert C. Cosby since 1998, and Robert Jr. is their only child. Cosby will remain in Salt Lake County Jail until his sentencing on Feb. 3.

Read it at People

6
Thunderbirds Jet Explodes Into Fireball After Crash-Landing in Desert
PILOT EJECTS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.04.25 8:16AM EST 
Published 12.04.25 8:15AM EST 
Air Force Thunderbird Explodes Into Fireball After Crash-Landing In Desert
Air Force Thunderbird Explodes Into Fireball After Crash-Landing In Desert X

A F-16C fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds acrobatics team exploded into a massive fireball and crash-landed in California’s Death Valley during a training exercise. The plane was one of six belonging to the Thunderbirds squadron—the elite demonstration unit that performs stunt and aerobatic maneuvers at air shows across the country. The pilot ejected to safety moments before impact, as the doomed jet was engulfed in a massive ball of smoke and flames and hit the ground. Pilot training involves flying in high-speed climbs, rolls, and tight formations, and carries significant risk. The San Bernardino Fire Department was called in to assist with the crash, and said the pilot was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. Six planes in total were involved in the training mission, with the other five returning safely to the nearby Nellis Air Force Base. The loss represents a multi-million-dollar blow to the military, as a new F-16 can cost between $30 million and $60 million. The 57th Wing Public Affairs Office has stated the crash is under investigation.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Huge Recall Ordered for Shredded Cheese Over Scary Contamination
OUCH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.04.25 6:45AM EST 
Published 12.04.25 6:43AM EST 
A cart sits outside a Walmart store on Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

A cart sits outside of a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty

More than 260,000 bags of shredded cheese sold at supermarkets have been urgently recalled after they were found to contain traces of shredded metal, the Food and Drug Administration reported. Ohio-based manufacturer Great Lakes Cheese Co. initiated the recall in early October, citing concerns about potential fragments of metal, but now the FDA has upgraded the recall risk from a Class I to a Class II, the second most urgent, after claiming that consuming the products could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The affected cheeses are sold under dozens of brand names at some of the nation’s biggest retailers, including Aldi, Walmart, and Target. Low-moisture part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese makes up the bulk of the recall, with 235,789 cases pulled from shelves. The cheeses are sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico, with many of the products having an expiry date that stretches into February and March 2026. The recall follows a similar move by New Jersey-based cheese distributor Ambriola last week, which announced it was recalling several products after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria, a bacterium that can potentially cause life-threatening infections.

Read it at Axios

8
Parents Outraged as Schoolkids Hospitalized After Eating Cannabis Edibles
SICKLY SWEET
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.04.25 6:17AM EST 
WPLG Local 10
WPLG Local 10

Several Florida high school students have been rushed to the hospital after consuming edible cannabis gummies, according to news reports. Four or five students were taken in an ambulance in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday after a 9 a.m. call to emergency services. The incident occurred at Stranahan High School, according to the Broward County Public Schools. They “appeared to have an adverse reaction to ingesting gummies,” the district told the Independent. Speaking to WSVN Tshura Jones (pictured), the mother of a hospitalized 14-year-old, said her daughter had asked, “‘Mom, can I come home?’” Her daughter said, “There was a girl who passed out in the classroom. I was scared.” Speaking to CBS News, student Brandon Jordan said, “When you’re on drugs at school, it’s not good. You can act crazy.” Parent Steve Serrano was picking up his son when he spoke to reporters. “It’s not a good situation. Obviously, you never want your kids to be in a circumstance where they have to go to the hospital, especially something of that nature.” The school district said the total taken to the hospital was five, while Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said it was four.

Read it at CBS News

9
Deep Sea Search for Lost Flight Is Set to Start Again
🔍🔍🔍
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.04.25 1:59AM EST 
MH730 wing
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - FEBRUARY 3: Malaysian Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke (C) looks at the Wing flap found on Pemba Island, Tanzania which has been identified a missing part of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 through unique part numbers traced to 9M-MRO during a commemoration event to mark the 5th anniversary of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 flight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 03, 2019. The Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014 while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 227 passengers and 12 crew. (Photo by Adli Ghazali/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Adli Ghazali/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Malaysia’s transport ministry announced on Wednesday that a private firm will resume a deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 later this month, over ten years after the aircraft first disappeared. The Austin-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search and signed a “no-find, no-fee“ contract with the Malaysian government in March; if the plane is found, the company will be paid $70 million. It is not clear whether Ocean Infinity has new evidence of the plane’s potential location, although CEO Oliver Plunkett said last year that the company has improved its technology since its first search for the plane in 2018. The plane disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard as it was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, and it is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean. In the 11 years since its disappearance, multiple searches have been conducted, making the search for the aircraft the most expensive in aviation history. While debris from the aircraft has washed ashore in east Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean, the plane itself has never been found.

Read it at CNN

10
Goldie Hawn Bursts Into Tears During Tribute to Late Co-Star
ONE OF A KIND
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 12.04.25 3:49AM EST 
Published 12.03.25 10:35PM EST 
US actress and producer Goldie Hawn attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on December 3, 2025.
US actress and producer Goldie Hawn attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on December 3, 2025. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn broke down during an emotional tribute to her friend, neighbor, and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died of pneumonia on Oct. 11. Keaton, 79, was remembered at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday. Hawn, 80, starred in 1996’s The First Wives Club with Keaton and Bette Midler. Through tears, she recalled learning of Keaton’s death. “She can’t be gone. She just cannot be gone,” Hawn said. “No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, there wasn’t any world that she couldn’t live in, she was just an extraordinary human being.” Keaton also reminisced about their 1996 hit. “She was very tenacious,” Hawn said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker. At the same time, she would come into the makeup trailer, which is my favorite thing, and she had a different hat on every day.” Sarah Paulson, who starred with Keaton in The Other Sister, also paid tribute at the event, calling the star one of “the great loves of my life.”

US actresses (L-R): Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler pose for photos after arriving at the Paramount Pictures Studio for the world premiere of their new movie, "The First Wives Club" 16 September, 1996 in Hollywood, California.
Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler attend the world premiere of 'The First Wives Club' in Hollywood on Sept. 16, 1996. Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

