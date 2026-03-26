Pants-Wearing Kangaroo Evades Authorities in Wild Chase
A HOP, SKIP, AND A JUMP AWAY
A lost kangaroo is venturing into uncharted territory through the wilds of central Wisconsin. Chesney, a pants-wearing kangaroo, escaped from his home at the Sunshine Farm petting zoo in Necedah, Wisconsin, on Thursday, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The marsupial was last seen “bouncing through” an area of town “like he’s training for the Olympics,” the sheriff’s office quipped on Facebook. His caretakers have employed the help of a drone company to help locate the animal. According to recent updates on their Facebook page, there haven’t been any drone sightings of the beloved kangaroo just yet, but “the drone company will come back if somebody actually spots him and we will start again.” To help spread the word, Sunshine Farm’s owner has “given several interviews [with] news stations and posted his pictures with them and I’m going to continue looking on foot in the areas that I know he has been to.” Their Facebook posts ask that anyone who sees Chesney call them immediately. The sheriff’s office offered additional advice: “Chesney is likely scared, so please be careful with him. Please don’t challenge him to a boxing match.”