Paparazzi Driver Says It Was Harry and Meghan’s Team That Drove Dangerously

A paparazzi driver interviewed by British TV show Good Morning Britain has accused Harry and Meghan’s team of risking a perilous situation by making blocking “maneuvers” as they attempted to lose photographers following them after Meghan was given an award at a ceremony in central Manhattan Tuesday night. Harry and Meghan’s team have accused the paparazzi of causing a “near catastrophic” accident, but the individual, interviewed anonymously by GMB Thursday, blamed the Sussex team. The person said: “Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience…if it was dangerous and catastrophic, it was more than likely based on the person that was driving.” They said it was “very tense trying to keep up with the vehicle; they did a lot of blocking, there was a lot of different types of maneuvers to stop what was happening.” The person said the photographers had followed Harry and Meghan after the ceremony in the hope they might go out to a restaurant.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10