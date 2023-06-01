Paps Spot Kylie Jenner With Rumored Beau Timothée Chalamet for First Time

Read it at The Daily Mail
Ever since the anonymous gossip account Deuxmoi dropped the bombshell rumor in April that makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and skinny heartthrob Timothée Chalamet were seeing each other, hard evidence has been elusive—until Thursday, when The Daily Mail published recent photos of Jenner and Chalamet hanging on the lawn of the latter’s home. Jenner, who was also snapped pulling up to Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion in her Range Rover, has been hanging out at Chalamet’s “upwards of six days a week” lately, sources told the Mail.