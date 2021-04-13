Scouted Gift Pick: A Robe Worth Wearing All Day Everyday
Cloud Cotton Robe: The Cloud Cotton Robe is far and away our favorite robe. Not only is it super soft and luxurious, but it’s lightweight, and Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth says she’s always just the right temperature when she’s wearing it. Plus, she says it gets softer with every wash. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.
Someone who has a new and recent obsession with Rocky and/or loved to go to the spa in the before times.
