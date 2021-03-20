I Could Wear This Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe All Day

There’s a time and a place for big, fluffy robes—I love to put one on during a freezing winter morning or when I’m feeling particularly cozy. But sometimes, especially as the weather changes, I don’t want to wrap myself in something so plush that it almost starts to feel overbearing. When I want a lighter robe that feels more airy and flexible, I always reach for my Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, this robe is super soft and luxurious, but also perfectly lightweight. It’s very comfortable, and somehow always maintains just the right temperature: it’s warm and cozy enough for a chilly day, but breezy enough for a hot summer morning. Just like any other Parachute item, it is durable and long lasting — I’ve had mine for over a year, and I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that it manages to get softer every time I wash it.

The belt is thick and never feels flimsy, so it always ties snugly and securely, and doesn’t just slip out of the loops the moment you hang it up. It even has two hidden side pockets, which come in handy when you just feel like lounging in your robe all morning — which, honestly, I do all the time when I’m wearing this. It comes in six colorways — I have the Amber color (a dark yellow/cold) that is a perfect colorful option against my many white terrycloth robes, which can be the perfect . The gauzy-looking cotton gives the robe an overall luxe feel that is just really aesthetically pleasing.

Between the versatility, comfort, and lightweight material, this is pretty much my go-to robe for any time of year---and, trust me, this means a lot coming from someone who owns as many robes as I do.

