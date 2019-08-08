CHEAT SHEET
COZY ON UP
Parachute Debuts Brushed Cotton Bedding for Those of Us Who Want to Get Cozy
As a young, naive college student, I thought that microfiber and jersey sheets were the epitome of luxury. They were soft, stretchy, and cozy. Little did I know that they are in fact the lowest on the totem pole when it comes to luxurious linens. While I’ve grown to love the supple and smooth fabrics of my favorite sheets from Brooklinen, I missed that cozy, soft feeling you get from those not-so-luxury options. But thankfully, Parachute has come to the rescue with their newest fabric launch: Brushed Cotton. Parachute describes the texture as “peach-fuzz” (the feeling I love from microfiber) and “like sleeping in your favorite tee” (the feeling I love from jersey). When I was first sent these to test out, I basically rubbed my hands and face on them for five minutes straight, they were that soft. These sheets will take you from the dog days of summer straight into fall with earthy colors like White, Grey, and the green-grey Surplus that go with practically any room. The set, dubbed the Venice Set, ranges from $339 for a full or queen, up to $379 for a king of California king. Each set includes a two-tone duvet and set of shams for added dimension to your bedspread. Or, if you have a pillowcase or duvet you already love, you can by the pieces separately. If this is what growing up feels like, I’m a-okay with it. | Shop at Parachute >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.