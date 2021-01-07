I Made The Switch To A Parachute Duvet Cover And Couldn't Be Happier
SWEET DREAMS
A few months ago, it became clear that it was time to replace my beloved duvet cover. Instead of buying the same exact one again, though, I opted to try something different. I had heard so much about Parachute that I decided it was finally time to try it myself, and after a deep dive into the website and reviews, ordered the Percale Duvet Cover.
I am strangely particular about my duvet covers, but I have to say that I really couldn’t be happier with this one. The price was reasonable for a good quality duvet cover, and I love the material— it’s made of 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton, which feels very lightweight but also nice and cozy at the same time. This was really important to me for one main reason: my husband runs hot at night, while I run cold, and I wanted something that would suit both of us. Percale is ideal for hot sleepers since it’s so breathable and cool to the touch, but it still kept me warm. On top of that, it’s super soft and only seems to get better after being washed.
I personally love the look of this duvet cover, because it almost reminds me of linen. It comes in all solid shades, so obviously it’s not super exciting, but it feels and looks a bit more luxe than covers I’ve used in the past, which is something I’ve been looking for for a while now.
My biggest pet peeve is when the comforter inside bunches up and gets completely lopsided or twisted, but that doesn’t happen with this one. It has twill ties in all four corners so the cover actually stays in place. It also has buttons along the bottom, which at first I thought would really annoy me, but is actually great---I like how they look and it makes it so much easier to adjust the comforter inside.
I’m thrilled I decided to make the switch to Parachute. Next up: definitely a matching set of pillowcases and a fitted sheet.
