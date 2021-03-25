This Is the Sign You Were Waiting For to Buy a Down Pillow
DOWN FOR THE COUNT
My sleep routine has certainly worsened over time (I’m too often on my phone or computer close to bedtime), but I couldn’t help but notice that my pillow resembled more of a pancake than something I was supposed to lay my head on. Knowing I wanted a down pillow replacement, I gave Parachute’s 750 fill down pillow in the firmest density a try, and can say that I’m honestly shocked at how much better my sleep has been after just a few weeks.
Down Pillow
Pillows are essentially composed of two ingredients: the case and the filling, and Parachute lavishes both with attention. The case is made from soft cotton and double stitching that bears the same quality you can expect of other Parachute bedding products. But the filling is really what makes the pillow something that actually helps me sleep better. Down mixed with very small feather fibers is just about impossible to beat when it comes to mixing support and breathability, and Parachute’s down is just about the highest quality you can get, and ethically sourced, too. Because the down is such high quality, the resulting pillow is incredibly light, doesn’t hold onto heat (unlike most memory foam pillows), and conforms perfectly to my head.
Just as a simple recipe demands quality ingredients, the humble pillow gives high quality down the chance to truly shine, and Parachute’s pillow does exactly that.
