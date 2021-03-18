Forget Memory Foam—This Coil Mattress Is the Best I’ve Tried
CLOUD NINE
Memory foam mattresses are all the rage right now. But after two memory foam mattresses I couldn't stand, my relationship with memory foam came to an end. Soon after, I found that the mattress I had been looking for this whole time was actually just a perfectly made coil mattress, specifically, Parachute’s.
The Mattress
The way Parachute was able to make a traditionally stiffer mattress design so responsive is by layering support gradually from the top down, and an ergonomic distribution of support. Two layers of 100% New Zealand wool are supported by a layer of micro-coils which in turn are supported by larger, pocketed coils. They finish it off with a firmer zone of support in the center of the bed, bracketed by two zones of softer support specifically designed for the head and feet. All I know is that my shoulder gets just the right amount of give when pressed into the mattress as I’m sleeping on my side, but the bed feels positively soft when I’m on my stomach or back. I’m no longer waking up with the achy joints I sometimes felt after a night of particularly bad sleep on my last mattresses.
Parachute has convinced me that instead of inventing newer, hybridized memory foam mattresses like the ones I’ve been sleeping on for the past few years, all we needed this whole time was a really well done coil mattress like this one.
