Parachute’s New Linen Towels Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word linen? I think luxury and comfort. Okay, how about spa? Kind of the same thing, right? Well, Parachute has taken the liberty of combining both luxurious, comfortable things into a new line of Linen Spa Towels. It’s an expansion on the brand’s already-successful line of linen bedding.

The new Linen Spa Towels come in multiple sizes, from hand towels to large and in-charge bath sheets (you deserve a bath sheet, trust me). These towels are made from a blend of Turkish long-staple cotton and linen that are the ultimate one-two punch of softness and durability. The linen also gives them quick-drying capabilities and some natural antimicrobial properties. Honestly, what’s not to like?

The best way to take care of these is to use wool dryer balls instead of dryer sheets to prolong their absorbency. They don’t need much else besides a mild detergent to get them clean, so don’t even think about bleaching them. You can choose between a classic white or a natural beige, each with a soft eyelash fringe at the edge for some added visual interest (because towels don’t have to be boring!).

Linen Spa Towel Set Buy on Parachute $ 150

