Paralympic Games Rocked by Allegations of Widespread Cheating
‘NO REPERCUSSIONS’
The Paralympic Games have a serious cheating problem, according to a scathing new report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Four Corners.” In a series of revealing interviews, former athletes and officials from various paralympic organizations said “intentional misrepresentation” of ability is rife in the competition, and that the system for classifying disability “does not work.” Examples of fraud include an Australian bicyclist who simultaneously competed in regular races and three-wheeled races for disabled athletes after an injury, and Australian swimmers being told to fatigue themselves before classification in order to face easier competition. Calls for institutional reform are now becoming widespread as the cheating has threatened the integrity of the third-largest sporting event in the world, and a lack of enforcement has allegedly meant there were “no repercussions for those who cheat.”