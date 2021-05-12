CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
California ‘Driver’ Busted Again for Sitting in Back Seat of Moving Tesla
OFFENSIVE DRIVING
A California man has been arrested for a second time for allegedly swapping the driver’s seat of his moving Tesla Model 3 for the back seat on the highway. The California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that Param Sharma, 25, was booked into jail on charges of reckless driving and disobeying a peace officer after Monday’s stunt on I-80. Late last month, Sharma was cited after receiving a tip from the public about a similar escapade. Last month, Consumer Reports investigated whether Tesla’s Autopilot safeguards could be outwitted to allow the car to self-drive without someone at the wheel—and discovered that it was relatively easy to do. It’s illegal in California for someone to do so, however.