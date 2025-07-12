The famously bald Jeff Bezos has been photographed sporting a brand new hairstyle mere weeks after his lavish Venetian wedding to Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The Amazon founder was last seen with hair in 2013, shortly before he made the decision to go fully bald, when his hair was a dark brown. After shaving it off, his baldness became a key component of his image. Steve Jobs had his black turtlenecks, Bill Gates had his glasses, and Bezos had his shiny scalp—making it all the more surprising when he was spotted with thick white-grey hair around the sides of his scalp on an outing with his wife in Sun Valley, Idaho on Thursday. Photos from his wedding in Venice late last month show Bezos with some hair in the same region, but just two weeks later, his hair was looking significantly thicker in what People notes is “known as the donor area of the scalp.”
Paramount Gets Dark With Immersive ‘Dexter’ Experience
East London has always been famed for its serial killers—Jack the Ripper being the most notorious. But for fans of Dexter, the city’s next infamous villain could be you. Paramount+ has set up a creepy new activation in the U.K. capital, giving people the chance to role-play as their favorite murderer to promote the release of the new show Dexter: Resurrection. Ticket holders will be able to join the Miami Metro Police Department forensics unit in putting the Ice Truck Killer’s victims back together, and snap a pic in Dexter’s iconic plastic wrap. The entire experience is guided by the voice of Michael C. Hall, the actor in the show’s title role, and ends with a wind-down at a killer Dexter-themed cocktail bar. The latest installment in the franchise, which dropped on the streaming service on July 11, is a sequel to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. But any budding serial killers will have to be quick—the exhibit opened on July 10 and runs until July 13.
Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, posted a series of Instagram stories on Friday clearing up some rumors surrounding her father’s health. Responding to an AI-generated video that had been widely shared online, Osbourne said, “There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI. And it has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something, and it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’” Osbourne then added, ”What the f---- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?" before adding, “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?” Ozzy recently appeared with his Black Sabbath bandmates at a farewell show. The day-long festival raised almost $200 million for three charities, including one dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s.
Rapper 50 Cent has hopped online to take another swipe at his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs. This time, the “In Da Club” artist shared a deeply unsettling AI video of Diddy walking the runway as if in a fashion show. And the outfit he’s modeling? A below-the-knee pink dress mimicking a bottle of baby oil. “I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!” the G-Unit star wrote on Instagram. The post, which was originally uploaded by Miami MC Geisha 305, included comments from fellow rapper Soulja Boy, who reacted with a string of laughing emojis. The whole thing is soundtracked to “Baby Oil Freak Off Party” by Jody2Good, sampling “Le Freak” by Chic. The roast plays on the vast quantities of Johnson’s baby oil found in raids on Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles mansions. The music mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. The pair have a notorious beef history dating back to 2006, when 50 accused Diddy of being involved in the murder of Biggie Smalls. “This s*** crazier then regular crazy,” 50 wrote in a previous post ripping into his rival about the baby oil.
King Charles, 76, wants more color in Buckingham Palace. Gone are the days of required all-white attire on the palace tennis courts, The Times reports. Now, royals, staff, and guests of the palace are allowed to wear colors while playing tennis, making the dress code of the royal residence more relaxed than Wimbledon’s. According to The Times, the king wanted to relax the dress code to make players feel less “restricted.” The palace’s hard court was constructed in 1919, and is most often used by the palace staff, though members of the royal family will occasionally play. Prince William and Kate Middleton are known fans of the sport; the Princess of Wales, 43, is among Wimbledon’s most famous patrons and was responsible for handing out trophies in 2023. In 2022, Wimbledon also amended its dress code, declaring that women could wear “solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts” provided they were not visible below their shorts or skirt to allow players on their period more comfort.
A 32-year-old TikToker who uplifted millions of people with his hilarious Spanish-language videos died in his home in Mexico on Tuesday. Authorities in the Mexican state of Baja California have not commented on Aldo Miranda’s cause of death. The La Paz native gained a following of more than 10 million on TikTok through his reaction videos, in which he would show a series of internet memes (many of them dog-themed) and then cackle at their absurdity. On July 8, Miranda posted a message on his Instagram story which said “Thank you to everyone for everything” over a black background, leaving his fans confused and concerned. In a statement on Instagram, his management company wrote that “Sometimes internal battles are silent and we fail to see everything that someone has inside.” In the wake of his death, several media sources in Mexico initiated conversations about depression, which the World Health Organization reports is the leading cause of ill health and disability globally. Miranda’s followers mourned the content creator’s sudden passing online, with many returning to his most well-known TikTok videos from years past to express their condolences.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Nick Offerman didn’t mince words when addressing anyone who thinks his Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson would be a Donald Trump supporter. “Dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for Trump,” he said, not long after calling Michael Flynn Jr. a “dumb f---” on X for suggesting Swanson would be be anti-Pride Month. “Ron Swanson, a wonderful creation from much more brilliant minds than my own, people hold up for the wrong reasons, and take their own reading of this true Libertarian who was cool with everybody. And they somehow say, ‘Well, he had a shotgun, so he must be one of us,’” he said. According to Offerman, Swanson would think Trump is “an absolute idiot” and “would also despise him because he’s disrespectful to women and many others.”
If you thought the bubonic plague died with the Dark Ages, think again. An unidentified patient from Coconino County was rushed to the Flagstaff Medical Center Emergency Department and died the same day, Northern Arizona Healthcare confirmed on Thursday. According to an autopsy, the man died from a severe lung infection caused by Yersinia pestis, otherwise known as the Black Death or the pneumonic plague, NBC reports. (The pneumonic plague is spread by respiratory transmission, as opposed to the bubonic plague, which is caused by bites from infected fleas.) According to the CDC, 14 people have died from the plague in the U.S. between 2000 and 2023. This marks the second fatal case of the plague in Coconino County since 2007, when a biologist in the Grand Canyon National Park was exposed to the virus while conducting an autopsy on a mountain lion. Cases of the plague are rare, but cases are reported every year in rural parts of the western U.S. and regions of Asia and Africa. There are no vaccines for the plague currently available in the U.S. The CDC recommends avoiding exposure to fleas as the best form of plague prevention.
Meghan Trainor, whose hits include the song “Lips Are Movin’,” is struggling with pain in a different part of her mouth. The Grammy-winner, 31, delved into the mysterious pain on the tip of her tongue Thursday morning on her podcast, attributing it to “burning tongue syndrome.” According to the Mayo Clinic, burning tongue is a symptom of burning mouth syndrome, which has no obvious cause. “My tongue is still burning,” Trainor said of her three-day-old tongue pain. In addition to impairing Trainor’s powerhouse voice—which sounded raspy on the podcast—the condition has also spread to her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, as well as her sons Riley and Barry. Trainor’s doctor prescribed her a mouthwash meant to treat the pain, but it hasn’t been effective, leading the singer to ask her fans to contact her “if anyone knows why my tip of my tongue is burning.“ Trainor is best known for her smash 2013 single “All About That Bass,” which shot to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 11 million copies worldwide. She also recently launched a makeup line with e.l.f. Cosmetics.
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have unfollowed his brothers, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, on Instagram, Page Six reported Friday. It marks a deepening in the alleged Beckham family feud, which is reported to have first begun because Peltz, 30, wore a custom Valentino dress for her wedding day instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, 51. Although the couple still follows Brooklyn’s parents, sources told Page Six that Brooklyn, 26, has told his relatives he “wants no contact” and will not be “responding to those [who] try to connect.” Brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, 22, reportedly fell out this year after Romeo began dating Kim Turnbull, Brooklyn’s ex. While Romeo and Turnbull have since called it quits, Brooklyn is said to have been upset that his parents supported the romance and invited Turnbull, 24, to major family events. Cruz, 20, has also publicly taken swipes at his older brother and Peltz, according to Page Six. Neither side has publicly addressed the latest developments. In May, Brooklyn posted a gushing video of himself and his wife on Instagram, writing in a caption, “I always choose you baby.”