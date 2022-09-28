Paramount Vaporizes ‘Star Trek 4’ From Release Calendar
TO BOLDLY NO
Set phasers to “disappointed but unsurprised.” Paramount said Tuesday it was removing its untitled Star Trek fourthquel from its slate, booting it from a planned Dec. 22, 2023 release date to a new, undetermined final frontier. The official announcement comes a month after director Matt Shakman dropped out of the film, citing “scheduling issues” with Marvel’s Fantastic Four project. Shakman, a WandaVision director and executive producer, had been attached to the Trek film for nearly a year when he was lured over to helm the Marvel reboot in April. Long having languished in development, the fourth Star Trek film in the so-called Kelvin timeline—also known as the one with Chris Pine—is still expected to reunite Pine’s Kirk with the rest of his crew. Maybe the suits over at Paramount still scrabbling for a director would consider giving Quentin Tarantino just one more shot?