CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Paramount Pulled DeSantis Guantanamo Bay Doc for Political Reasons: Report

    BACK DOWN

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the annual Christians United for Israel Summit (CUFI), at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, July 17, 2023.

    Kevin Wurm/Reuters

    A Vice-made documentary covering allegations that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was present at Guantanamo Bay during a controversial detainee hunger strike was dropped over concerns of potential political consequences, according to Semafor. The Guantanamo Candidate, an hour-long installment of Vice’s documentary series about the Republican presidential candidate’s time as a U.S. Navy JAG officer at the prison complex, was supposed to air on Showtime on May 28. Showtime’s site described the episode as including allegations from “former detainees that he was present at force-feedings that were condemned as torture by the UN.” When the show was quietly pulled, both Vice and Showtime cited “scheduling” in response to questions about the episode’s nonappearance. In reality, sources told Semafor that the Paramount-owned channel dropped it out of fear of political fallout. One insider also said Paramount’s Washington lobbyist, DeDe Lea, had raised concerns about the film.

    Read it at Semafor
    ,